Oklahoma hospital patients asking for vaccine while admitted for COVID-19

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are ramping up again. Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,160 new infections in just the past day. At the same time, the virus is sending more Oklahomans to the hospital. That number was up 39 from Tuesday and inching closer to 900.

Health officials say nearly all of those patients are unvaccinated, and, in some instances, those who are already sick are asking for the vaccine when it’s too late.

“We’re losing nurses. We’re losing healthcare professional staff who are burnt out trying to take care of people, people now that are unvaccinated,” said Don Blose, Spanish Cove Retirement Village CEO.

Hospital beds are filling back up. August 2021 is already looking like 2020.

“It’s spreading. I think we’re still at the beginning of this peak. We’re still peaking. We’re gonna peak for this time,” Blose said.

On Wednesday, OSDH 2,160 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in just 24 hours.

“Now, to see the pandemic once again rearing its ugly head, especially among the unvaccinated population, that’s really concerning,” Blose said. “The best thing we can do is put up a wall of defense for our residents that live here. One of the best ways, of course, is to be vaccinated.”

Blose previously worked as the state’s immunization director for 12 years. He currently serves as CEO of Spanish Cove Retirement Village in Yukon, where he has seen first-hand pain from the pandemic.

He is now working hard to promote the vaccine within these walls.

“It’s disheartening to see stories on Channel 4 and other news stations that show people in the hospitals begging. They’re sick with COVID. They’re begging their doctor for the vaccine. It’s too late,” Blose said.

He says even if these patients were given a shot while on death’s door, it wouldn’t make a difference.

The CDC states that after a person is fully vaccinated, it typically takes two weeks for the body to build protection (immunity) against the virus that causes COVID-19.

“For people that are unvaccinated, I would urge them to get vaccinated now. You don’t wanna be sick and you don’t want your family members to become sick,” Blose said. “Two sticks in the arm are a lot better than a lot of needles stuck in you in a hospital.”

On Wednesday, we learned an additional 17,000 Oklahomans are now considered fully vaccinated compared to one week ago. That’s 40 percent of the state’s population.