Oklahoma House Democrats call for special session to renew safety provisions after a surge in COVID-19 cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma Democratic Caucus will held a news conference calling on state leadership to call special session after a surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

In March Senate Bill 661 was passed and signed by the Governor which gave public bodies to function without the risk of spreading COVID, according to Virgin.

It’s set to expire on Nov. 15.

“When this legislation was passed Oklahomans daily COVID case numbers were in the 20’s, now we’re averaging more than 2,000 per day. There were zero COVID deaths at that time, now more than 1,400 Oklahomans have died from COVID,” Virgin said.

“The entire house will be in the OKC metro tomorrow for the swearing in ceremony and the Senate will be here next Monday… surely during all the pomp and circumstance we can find a way to do some work for Oklahomans and extend this provision,” Virgin said.

This provision expires in just a few days, making this a very urgent matter for the legislature to address.”

Virgin also urged Governor Stitt to enact a statewide mask order.

“Governor Stitt says he’s asking Oklahomans to do the right thing and protect each other. Well Governor, we’re asking you to do the right thing,” said Virgin. ” It’s time to stop the political pandering. It’s time to stop worrying about getting re-elected. It’s time to do what’s right to save the lives of Oklahomans…Protect Oklahomans by enacting a statewide mask order. If the governors of surrounding states and other red states like Utah, can make this decision, you can too,” said Virgin.

Virgin said she’s spoken with leaders in Norman, like Mayor Breea Clark.

“The need for virtual meetings is real. Mayor and council members who are sick or having to quarantine will be unable to participate if we’re forced to return in person, which means thousands of Oklahomans could go unrepresented in the day-to-day business of their cities. If we’re forced to participate in meetings that take place indoors and often last for multiple hours, we are then putting our families and loved ones at risk by routinely exposing ourselves to large crowds of people outside our home,” she said.

She also said that she’s heard from students.

“I’ve also been contacted by students from OU, which is in my district, who are conducting their student government meetings virtually and desperately would like to continue to do that especially since the University is not coming back to in-person classes until after Thanksgiving break,” said Virgin.

