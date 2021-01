Oklahoma passes 300,000 COVID-19 cases in latest two-day report from health officials

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are 8,017 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Sunday’s report accounts for the totals of both January 2nd and 3rd, which saw 5,002 and 3,015 new cases, respectively.

In total, 304,072 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Oklahoma since March 2020.

The state’s coronavirus death toll has risen by 20 to 2,547.

Active cases in the state have risen by 995. There are currently 36,232 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

2,000 more people in Oklahoma have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 265,293.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 1,962 (14 deaths) (1,609 recovered)

Alfalfa: 954 (4 deaths) (870 recovered)

Atoka: 1,344 (3 deaths) (1,191 recovered)

Beaver: 316 (2 deaths) (298 recovered)

Beckham: 2,026 (22 deaths) (1,787 recovered)

Blaine: 682 (4 deaths) (617 recovered)

Bryan: 4,153 (33 deaths) (3,556 recovered)

Caddo: 2,904 (41 deaths) (2,569 recovered)

Canadian: 11,246 (52 deaths) (10,135 recovered)

Carter: 3,040 (18 deaths) (2,432 recovered)

Cherokee: 3,856 (18 deaths) (3,229 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,102 (6 deaths) (965 recovered)

Cimarron: 108 (1 death) (102 recovered)

Cleveland: 20,209 (166 deaths) (17,307 recovered)

Coal: 519 (4 deaths) (421 recovered)

Comanche: 7,269 (62 deaths) (6,330 recovered)

Cotton: 441 (10 deaths) (369 recovered)

Craig: 1,506 (7 deaths) (1,334 recovered)

Creek: 4,276 (66 deaths) (3,714 recovered)

Custer: 3,156 (31 deaths) (2,765 recovered)

Delaware: 3,080 (44 deaths) (2,634 recovered)

Dewey: 430 (3 deaths) (388 recovered)

Ellis: 311 (1 death) (288 recovered)

Garfield: 5,578 (43 deaths) (5,065 recovered)

Garvin: 2,430 (19 deaths) (2,089 recovered)

Grady: 4,114 (37 deaths) (3,665 recovered)

Grant: 402 (5 deaths) (348 recovered)

Greer: 389 (9 deaths) (349 recovered)

Harmon: 201 (187 recovered)

Harper: 350 (3 deaths) (330 recovered)

Haskell: 903 (7 deaths) (762 recovered)

Hughes: 860 (9 deaths) (735 recovered)

Jackson: 2,379 (37 deaths) (2,183 recovered)

Jefferson: 468 (3 deaths) (378 recovered)

Johnston: 892 (10 deaths) (742 recovered)

Kay: 3,509 (34 deaths) (2,940 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,454 (12 deaths) (1,319 recovered)

Kiowa: 588 (11 deaths) (514 recovered)

Latimer: 567 (5 deaths) (465 recovered)

Le Flore: 3,742 (30 deaths) (3,245 recovered)

Lincoln: 2,217 (33 deaths) (1,909 recovered)

Logan: 2,666 (8 deaths) (2,303 recovered)

Love: 953 (7 deaths) (816 recovered)

Major: 732 (4 deaths) (669 recovered)

Marshall: 1,199 (6 deaths) (1,045 recovered)

Mayes: 2,671 (25 deaths) (2,221 recovered)

McClain: 3,749 (28 deaths) (3,244 recovered)

McCurtain: 3,008 (52 deaths) (2,604 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,371 (18 deaths) (1,134 recovered)

Murray: 1,254 (9 deaths) (1,006 recovered)

Muskogee: 6,802 (53 deaths) (5,847 recovered)

Noble: 1,034 (7 deaths) (886 recovered)

Nowata: 726 (9 deaths) (612 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,456 (15 deaths) (1,290 recovered)

Oklahoma: 60,103 (448 deaths) (53,124 recovered)

Okmulgee: 2,724 (29 deaths) (2,324 recovered)

Osage: 3,175 (27 deaths) (2,739 recovered)

Other: 460 (342 recovered)

Ottawa: 2,816 (28 deaths) (2,493 recovered)

Pawnee: 1,115 (13 deaths) (937 recovered)

Payne: 6,184 (30 deaths) (5,450 recovered)

Pittsburg: 3,184 (25 deaths) (2,668 recovered)

Pontotoc: 3,261 (25 deaths) (2,767 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 5,802 (38 deaths) (5,046 recovered)

Pushmataha: 670 (6 deaths) (533 recovered)

Roger Mills: 260 (6 deaths) (227 recovered)

Rogers: 6,919 (85 deaths) (5,865 recovered)

Seminole: 1,910 (21 deaths) (1,610 recovered)

Sequoyah: 2,587 (17 deaths) (2,215 recovered)

Stephens: 3,201 (23 deaths) (2,617 recovered)

Texas: 2,983 (17 deaths) (2,842 recovered)

Tillman: 564 (9 deaths) (504 recovered)

Tulsa: 50,050 (415 deaths) (44,354 recovered)

Wagoner: 4,954 (47 deaths) (4,105 recovered)

Washington: 3,277 (60 deaths) (2,867 recovered)

Washita: 804 (3 deaths) (687 recovered)

Woods: 1,019 (5 deaths) (817 recovered)

Woodward: 2,496 (10 deaths) (2,348 recovered)

