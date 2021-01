Oklahoma sees 2,941 new cases of COVID-19, 48 more virus-related deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There have been 2,941 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma, as well as 48 additional virus-related deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma since the pandemic began last year now stands at 373,090.

The state’s total coronavirus death toll has reached 3,279.

Currently, there are 32,583 active cases of the virus in Oklahoma, up 308 from Saturday.

2,585 more people in Oklahoma have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 337,228.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

(NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 2,661 (18 deaths) (2,264 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1,062 (5 deaths) (988 recovered)

Atoka: 1,608 (8 deaths) (1,495 recovered)

Beaver: 370 (4 deaths) (336 recovered)

Beckham: 2,407 (28 deaths) (2,185 recovered)

Blaine: 835 (5 deaths) (759 recovered)

Bryan: 5,099 (44 deaths) (4,503 recovered)

Caddo: 3,438 (46 deaths) (3,094 recovered)

Canadian: 13,840 (61 deaths) (12,801 recovered)

Carter: 4,740 (23 deaths) (4,094 recovered)

Cherokee: 4,874 (29 deaths) (4,317 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,389 (11 deaths) (1,265 recovered)

Cimarron: 116 (1 death) (108 recovered)

Cleveland: 25,182 (199 deaths) (22,608 recovered)

Coal: 613 (8 deaths) (555 recovered)

Comanche: 9,431 (99 deaths) (8,237 recovered)

Cotton: 564 (13 deaths) (482 recovered)

Craig: 1,763 (8 deaths) (1,616 recovered)

Creek: 5,485 (84 deaths) (4,857 recovered)

Custer: 3,635 (53 deaths) (3,392 recovered)

Delaware: 3,936 (54 deaths) (3,532 recovered)

Dewey: 490 (4 deaths) (460 recovered)

Ellis: 332 (1 death) (317 recovered)

Garfield: 6,614 (57 deaths) (6,128 recovered)

Garvin: 3,098 (25 deaths) (2,737 recovered)

Grady: 5,044 (55 deaths) (4,607 recovered)

Grant: 478 (5 deaths) (435 recovered)

Greer: 451 (11 deaths) (412 recovered)

Harmon: 252 (1 death) (233 recovered)

Harper: 384 (3 deaths) (363 recovered)

Haskell: 1,107 (8 deaths) (964 recovered)

Hughes: 1,028 (13 deaths) (893 recovered)

Jackson: 2,664 (40 deaths) (2,457 recovered)

Jefferson: 611 (7 deaths) (544 recovered)

Johnston: 1,140 (13 deaths) (1,012 recovered)

Kay: 4,559 (54 deaths) (4,023 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,791 (18 deaths) (1,646 recovered)

Kiowa: 703 (13 deaths) (623 recovered)

Latimer: 703 (7 deaths) (625 recovered)

Le Flore: 4,632 (37 deaths) (4,286 recovered)

Lincoln: 2,706 (39 deaths) (2,443 recovered)

Logan: 3,473 (22 deaths) (3,082 recovered)

Love: 1,295 (8 deaths) (1,155 recovered)

Major: 850 (4 deaths) (784 recovered)

Marshall: 1,612 (11 deaths) (1,434 recovered)

Mayes: 3,415 (31 deaths) (2,999 recovered)

McClain: 4,497 (36 deaths) (4,071 recovered)

McCurtain: 3,354 (57 deaths) (3,047 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,706 (27 deaths) (1,502 recovered)

Murray: 1,645 (16 deaths) (1,447 recovered)

Muskogee: 8,140 (66 deaths) (7,243 recovered)

Noble: 1,200 (8 deaths) (1,094 recovered)

Nowata: 954 (12 deaths) (829 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,637 (16 deaths) (1,501 recovered)

Oklahoma: 72,550 (539 deaths) (66,207 recovered)

Okmulgee: 3,212 (37 deaths) (2,921 recovered)

Osage: 3,897 (38 deaths) (3,509 recovered)

Other: 89 (78 recovered)

Ottawa: 3,332 (34 deaths) (3,087 recovered)

Pawnee: 1,414 (19 deaths) (1,250 recovered)

Payne: 7,520 (39 deaths) (6,890 recovered)

Pittsburg: 3,906 (31 deaths) (3,547 recovered)

Pontotoc: 4,196 (36 deaths) (3,726 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 6,941 (48 deaths) (6,384 recovered)

Pushmataha: 863 (8 deaths) (792 recovered)

Roger Mills: 359 (6 deaths) (302 recovered)

Rogers: 8,637 (94 deaths) (7,785 recovered)

Seminole: 2,414 (25 deaths) (2,113 recovered)

Sequoyah: 3,399 (24 deaths) (3,020 recovered)

Stephens: 4,104 (43 deaths) (3,673 recovered)

Texas: 3,278 (20 deaths) (3,138 recovered)

Tillman: 674 (13 deaths) (606 recovered)

Tulsa: 61,145 (541 deaths) (55,319 recovered)

Wagoner: 6,541 (65 deaths) (5,754 recovered)

Washington: 4,011 (70 deaths) (3,558 recovered)

Washita: 963 (6 deaths) (891 recovered)

Woods: 1,127 (5 deaths) (1,061 recovered)

Woodward: 2,905 (12 deaths) (2,733 recovered)

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Via Unsplash