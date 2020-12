Oklahoma sees 4,970 new coronavirus cases, 23 more deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 4,970 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma on Sunday.

That brings the total number of cases in the state to 260,838 since the pandemic began in March.

23 additional COVID-related deaths were reported, bringing the state’s coronavirus death toll to 2,212.

2,547 more active cases were reported Sunday. There are currently 35,752 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

2,400 more people in Oklahoma have recovered from COVID, bringing the total number of recoveries to 222,874.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 1,663 (13 deaths) (1,275 recovered)

Alfalfa: 855 (3 death) (569 recovered)

Atoka: 1,162 (3 deaths) (965 recovered)

Beaver: 285 (2 deaths) (256 recovered)

Beckham: 1,747 (20 deaths) (1,530 recovered)

Blaine: 572 (3 deaths) (496 recovered)

Bryan: 3,539 (27 deaths) (3,007 recovered)

Caddo: 2,538 (39 deaths) (2,204 recovered)

Canadian: 9,550 (45 deaths) (8,375 recovered)

Carter: 2,354 (16 deaths) (1,975 recovered)

Cherokee: 3,284 (15 deaths) (2,566 recovered)

Choctaw: 940 (6 deaths) (784 recovered)

Cimarron: 101 (1 death) (93 recovered)

Cleveland: 17,096 (142 deaths) (14,612 recovered)

Coal: 419 (4 deaths) (329 recovered)

Comanche: 6,302 (50 deaths) (5,544 recovered)

Cotton: 377 (9 deaths) (313 recovered)

Craig: 1,317 (5 deaths) (1,091 recovered)

Creek: 3,630 (57 deaths) (3,072 recovered)

Custer: 2,639 (27 deaths) (2,330 recovered)

Delaware: 2,595 (43 deaths) (2,107 recovered)

Dewey: 381 (3 death) (312 recovered)

Ellis: 291 (251 recovered)

Garfield: 4,927 (41 deaths) (4,400 recovered)

Garvin: 2,026 (18 deaths) (1,726 recovered)

Grady: 3,501 (34 deaths) (3,125 recovered)

Grant: 326 (5 deaths) (254 recovered)

Greer: 345 (9 deaths) (309 recovered)

Harmon: 195 (160 recovered)

Harper: 326 (3 deaths) (300 recovered)

Haskell: 761 (7 deaths) (662 recovered)

Hughes: 726 (8 deaths) (616 recovered)

Jackson: 2,230 (35 deaths) (2,022 recovered)

Jefferson: 361 (2 death) (291 recovered)

Johnston: 735 (5 deaths) (596 recovered)

Kay: 2,788 (28 deaths) (2,233 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,211 (8 deaths) (1,075 recovered)

Kiowa: 503 (10 deaths) (440 recovered)

Latimer: 430 (4 deaths) (346 recovered)

Le Flore: 3,169 (28 deaths) (2,781 recovered)

Lincoln: 1,896 (30 deaths) (1,588 recovered)

Logan: 2,197 (6 deaths) (1,844 recovered)

Love: 797 (1 death) (695 recovered)

Major: 659 (4 deaths) (599 recovered)

Marshall: 1,025 (4 deaths) (903 recovered)

Mayes: 2,202 (22 deaths) (1,799 recovered)

McClain: 3,208 (21 deaths) (2,787 recovered)

McCurtain: 2,664 (50 deaths) (2,312 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,143 (14 deaths) (908 recovered)

Murray: 971 (6 deaths) (789 recovered)

Muskogee: 5,856 (48 deaths) (4,777 recovered)

Noble: 863 (5 deaths) (693 recovered)

Nowata: 594 (8 deaths) (474 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,281 (15 deaths) (1,088 recovered)

Oklahoma: 53,080 (398 deaths) (45,539 recovered)

Okmulgee: 2,299 (25 deaths) (1,935 recovered)

Osage: 2,661 (24 deaths) (2,303 recovered)

Other: 90 (39 recovered)

Ottawa: 2,410 (25 deaths) (1,981 recovered)

Pawnee: 906 (9 deaths) (711 recovered)

Payne: 5,371 (25 deaths) (4,713 recovered)

Pittsburg: 2,542 (23 deaths) (2,155 recovered)

Pontotoc: 2,682 (17 deaths) (2,254 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 4,826 (26 deaths) (4,184 recovered)

Pushmataha: 516 (6 deaths) (444 recovered)

Roger Mills: 240 (6 deaths) (193 recovered)

Rogers: 5,795 (80 deaths) (4,798 recovered)

Seminole: 1,609 (15 deaths) (1,330 recovered)

Sequoyah: 2,230 (16 deaths) (1,888 recovered)

Stephens: 2,525 (20 deaths) (2,068 recovered)

Texas: 2,829 (15 deaths) (2,608 recovered)

Tillman: 491 (8 deaths) (421 recovered)

Tulsa: 43,673 (350 deaths) (37,736 recovered)

Wagoner: 3,924 (42 deaths) (3,219 recovered)

Washington: 2,842 (53 deaths) (2,409 recovered)

Washita: 653 (3 deaths) (532 recovered)

Woods: 789 (4 deaths) (670 recovered)

Woodward: 2,302 (10 deaths) (2,096 recovered)

