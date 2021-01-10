Oklahoma sees 6,487 new COVID-19 cases, OSDH releases statement regarding numbers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are 6,487 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma and 23 additional virus-related deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

State Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye said the following in an update from OSDH Sunday regarding the latest numbers:

“This rise in reported COVID-19 cases is due in part to a decrease in testing and a less consistent reporting schedule over the holidays. While holiday testing and reporting plays a part in these increased numbers, we must also factor in that gatherings during the holidays have likely affected case numbers as well.”

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma since the pandemic began now stands at 331,362.

The state’s coronavirus death toll is 2,761.

Active cases have risen by 2,688, which brings the total number of active cases in Oklahoma to 42,956.

3,776 more people in Oklahoma have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 285,645.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health