Oklahoma sees another massive rise in COVID-19 cases, over 14,000

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The tidal wave of COVID-19 cases brought on by the Omicron variant continues in Oklahoma with over 14,000 new cases reported Saturday.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 14,403 new COVID cases Saturday.

OSDH has not provided COVID-19 data updates on weekends for several months now, but resumed doing so because of the massive surge in COVID cases.

Oklahoma has had 811,389 COVID cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.

A nurse holds the hand of a COVID-19 patient. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)

The current seven-day average for new cases is 9,211.

There are 88,613 active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma as of 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.

Oklahoma has had 12,775 COVID-related deaths since March 2020 as of Friday, Jan. 14.

There were 1,466 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 47 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health officials said over 2.65 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.13 million have completed the series, as of Friday.