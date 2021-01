Oklahoma sees more than 3,300 new COVID-19 cases, 35 more deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are 3,314 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, and an additional 35 virus-related deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The total number of cases in Oklahoma since the pandemic began in March 2020 now stands at 354,979.

Oklahoma’s coronavirus death toll is now at 2,987.

The number of active cases in the state rose Sunday by 453 to 40,109.

2,826 more people in Oklahoma have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 311,883.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 2,520 (17 deaths) (2,014 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1,040 (5 deaths) (958 recovered)

Atoka: 1,551 (6 deaths) (1,385 recovered)

Beaver: 351 (3 deaths) (327 recovered)

Beckham: 2,315 (26 deaths) (2,103 recovered)

Blaine: 800 (4 deaths) (703 recovered)

Bryan: 4,837 (44 deaths) (4,191 recovered)

Caddo: 3,301 (42 deaths) (2,904 recovered)

Canadian: 13,134 (58 deaths) (11,830 recovered)

Carter: 4,438 (20 deaths) (3,514 recovered)

Cherokee: 4,704 (25 deaths) (3,953 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,342 (8 deaths) (1,178 recovered)

Cimarron: 117 (1 death) (103 recovered)

Cleveland: 23,695 (190 deaths) (20,577 recovered)

Coal: 582 (7 deaths) (518 recovered)

Comanche: 8,784 (87 deaths) (7,545 recovered)

Cotton: 528 (12 deaths) (441 recovered)

Craig: 1,710 (7 deaths) (1,526 recovered)

Creek: 5,132 (79 deaths) (4,405 recovered)

Custer: 3,544 (39 deaths) (3,243 recovered)

Delaware: 3,770 (46 deaths) (3,218 recovered)

Dewey: 479 (4 deaths) (447 recovered)

Ellis: 328 (1 death) (307 recovered)

Garfield: 6,354 (51 deaths) (5,741 recovered)

Garvin: 2,936 (23 deaths) (2,552 recovered)

Grady: 4,817 (44 deaths) (4,292 recovered)

Grant: 452 (5 deaths) (415 recovered)

Greer: 433 (10 deaths) (388 recovered)

Harmon: 246 (1 death) (231 recovered)

Harper: 377 (3 deaths) (352 recovered)

Haskell: 1,040 (7 deaths) (908 recovered)

Hughes: 974 (12 deaths) (844 recovered)

Jackson: 2,598 (39 deaths) (2,361 recovered)

Jefferson: 581 (4 deaths) (496 recovered)

Johnston: 1,097 (12 deaths) (905 recovered)

Kay: 4,235 (48 deaths) (3,650 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,725 (15 deaths) (1,557 recovered)

Kiowa: 657 (12 deaths) (576 recovered)

Latimer: 663 (7 deaths) (582 recovered)

Le Flore: 4,441 (34 deaths) (3,955 recovered)

Lincoln: 2,575 (37 deaths) (2,267 recovered)

Logan: 3,298 (16 deaths) (2,862 recovered)

Love: 1,230 (8 deaths) (1,033 recovered)

Major: 826 (4 deaths) (740 recovered)

Marshall: 1,522 (8 deaths) (1,281 recovered)

Mayes: 3,191 (27 deaths) (2,741 recovered)

McClain: 4,291 (32 deaths) (3,794 recovered)

McCurtain: 3,271 (57 deaths) (2,935 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,634 (22 deaths) (1,367 recovered)

Murray: 1,535 (12 deaths) (1,296 recovered)

Muskogee: 7,840 (58 deaths) (6,772 recovered)

Noble: 1,154 (7 deaths) (1,019 recovered)

Nowata: 902 (11 deaths) (749 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,578 (16 deaths) (1,437 recovered)

Oklahoma: 68,940 (500 deaths) (61,383 recovered)

Okmulgee: 3,087 (34 deaths) (2,735 recovered)

Osage: 3,716 (34 deaths) (3,261 recovered)

Other: 144 (88 recovered)

Ottawa: 3,219 (32 deaths) (2,899 recovered)

Pawnee: 1,346 (17 deaths) (1,134 recovered)

Payne: 7,149 (35 deaths) (6,458 recovered)

Pittsburg: 3,722 (25 deaths) (3,285 recovered)

Pontotoc: 3,943 (31 deaths) (3,387 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 6,670 (45 deaths) (5,931 recovered)

Pushmataha: 839 (8 deaths) (739 recovered)

Roger Mills: 343 (6 deaths) (261 recovered)

Rogers: 8,204 (91 deaths) (7,109 recovered)

Seminole: 2,278 (24 deaths) (1,963 recovered)

Sequoyah: 3,239 (23 deaths) (2,767 recovered)

Stephens: 3,849 (34 deaths) (3,343 recovered)

Texas: 3,239 (18 deaths) (3,043 recovered)

Tillman: 650 (11 deaths) (571 recovered)

Tulsa: 58,126 (496 deaths) (51,051 recovered)

Wagoner: 6,142 (62 deaths) (5,205 recovered)

Washington: 3,830 (67 deaths) (3,308 recovered)

Washita: 935 (5 deaths) (851 recovered)

Woods: 1,101 (5 deaths) (1,026 recovered)

Woodward: 2,793 (11 deaths) (2,597 recovered)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

