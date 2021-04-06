Oklahoma state health officials report 1,300 additional COVID-19 positive cases due to technical error

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “The lab did what they thought what they needed to do,” said State Epidemiologist, Dr. Jared Taylor.

Dr. Taylor says that lab reported 1,300 cases to the state, but the files weren’t compatible with the state’s system.

“We had those files going in and the cases contained there in sort of going into an abyss and being lost,” said Taylor.

Oklahoma State Department of Health

Taylor says the issue occurred over a 6-week period, with the majority of those cases coming from December and February.

“We are merely talking about case reporting to us and to the counties and so there was an interruption in the ability to do case investigation and contact tracing,” he said.

He says all of the cases came from a single, decentralized testing facility. The backlog will be reported on Wednesday’s daily report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

In addition, 1,800 additional deaths will be added. The state says it’s related to a discrepancy in deaths reported between the state health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Taylor doesn’t believe a mistake of this scale, for this duration, will happen again.

Although, he did stress that does not mean there won’t be other reporting issues.

“There will be corrections so I want to go on the record there will be corrections. There will be additions there will be things just because it’s impossible to do this in real time and not have those,” he said.