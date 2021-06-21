Oklahoma teens to get free Energy FC tickets for COVID-19 vaccination

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A professional soccer team is offering free game tickets to young Oklahomans who get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Energy FC, Oklahoma City’s professional soccer team, is offering one free game ticket to young people who get the COVID-19 vaccine at an Oklahoma City-County Health Department vaccination event.

Anyone between 12-years-old and 17-years-old will be able to get a QR code to claim their ticket, which will take them to a website where tickets can be purchased at a discounted rate.

“The health and well-being of our community is a core value of Energy FC,” said Jeff Kretchmar, Energy FC chief operating officer. “With the help of sponsors making the tickets possible, we are here to assist OCCHD in their efforts to keep OKC healthy and moving forward beyond this pandemic.”

Tickets will be available at the following sites:

  • 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on June 24 at Star Spencer High School.
  • 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 30 at the Mid-Del School District vaccination event.
  • 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 1 at U.S. Grant High School.

