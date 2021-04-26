Oklahoma to begin using Johnson & Johnson after pause

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The FDA and the CDC say the Johnson & Johnson/Jansen vaccine is once again a recommended option for those seeking a COVID-19 vaccine.

The federal agencies recommended the pause after six cases of a rare blood clotting disorder, out of nearly 8 million vaccines.

On Monday, Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed, with the Oklahoma State Department of Health, announced that the health department will resume distribution and administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Effective immediately, we will resume the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Oklahoma in alignment with the CDC and FDA’s recommendation. When we originally paused administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it was unclear whether the rare blood clotting reaction that spurred the pause was directly linked to the vaccine. After analyzing the occurrences, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has identified a link between the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the potential adverse reaction of blood clotting but has deemed it extremely uncommon. They have identified 15 cases of the occurrence among nearly 8 million total doses administered. The vaccine has been authorized to resume administration with the addition of a warning label explaining the potential for rare side effects. The initial decision to pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine demonstrates the sensitivity of our country’s vaccine monitoring system and our commitment to take any potential adverse reaction very seriously. The ACIP’s evaluation and decision further reinforces the safety of COVID-19 vaccines. Each day, more Oklahomans are becoming fully vaccinated. After the administration of tens of millions of doses across the country, COVID-19 vaccines are shown to be overwhelmingly safe. We will continue to take all the proper precautions to prioritize the health and safety of all Oklahomans. We need to use every tool available to stop the spread of this virus and encourage all Oklahomans to continue scheduling vaccine appointments to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities.” Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed

Those who get the vaccine will also get a warning about the risk of the side effect, especially for women under age 60.

The CDC says federal and state health officials should fully utilize the single-dose vaccine, which is easier than others to ship and store.