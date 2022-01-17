Oklahoma universities attempt to curb COVID-19 surge as students head back to class

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – While some universities, like Oklahoma State University, have virtual learning options right now as COVID-19 cases are rising, OU returns to the classroom on Tuesday in person with masks required.

Over the weekend, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 29,316 new COVID-19 cases. On Monday, OSDH reported 12,841 new cases.

“It’s definitely concerning, but I think the university is obviously going to start putting more like protocols in place,” Thomas Welsh, a freshman at OU said.

On Tuesday, OU students will be returning to the classroom from winter break in person, with masks required for the first two weeks of class.

“I prefer in-person classes. Just I think it’s a better learning experience being able to personally communicate with the people in your class and your professors. I definitely prefer that over virtual. You know, the masks, I guess, are going to be pretty helpful keeping cases low,” Welsh said.

Most students KFOR spoke with on Monday agree.

“I’m happy to be back in classes but I’m not sure how it will be in the future if it gets a little worse,” Jenny Alvarado said.

“I’m glad they decided to go back in person and I don’t really like doing a class online,” Wyatt Sharrock said.

“Last semester, I thought I was going to get it, and I was nervous about it, but I never did. And I was surprised by that and I think that with just being vaccinated and stuff, I think that’ll help me be more comfortable and stuff,” Mitch Waggoner said.

Other universities, like OSU, have virtual options available for their classes.

No move like that for OU, but they did send out a notice Monday alerting students that masks are not only required in class, but in all indoor settings.

“I just hope as long as people actually do where wear their masks, because last semester, people were really not wearing their masks and unless the teacher actually enforced it, but some teachers didn’t. So I feel like as long as they actually wear their mask, I feel like it will help a lot,” Daniela Anaya said.