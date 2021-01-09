Oklahomans continue to experience frustration with scheduling vaccine appointments

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Many Oklahomans are still frustrated as they are trying to schedule vaccination appointments.

Oklahoma State Department of Health officials say they are trying to put more resources into helping people schedule appointments.

Michele Maranto says she scheduled her mother to get her first dose through her county health department before the state’s portal was rolled out. She says the county can’t schedule her second dose, referring her to the portal, but they haven’t been able to get a slot. She’s also tried calling 211.

“I was on hold for 2-1-1 for an hour and 27 minutes before I finally hung up,” she said. “A partial vaccine doesn’t do any good, so I’m very concerned are we going to be able to complete her series?”

“The whole infrastructure of this thing has not been thought through,” said Philip Driskill, another person who’s trying to schedule an appointment.

“Is the 2-1-1 being manned? Because I know no one who has been able to get through to 2-1-1,” Maranto adds.

The State Health Department is asking people to call 2-1-1 instead of county health departments because they’ve been inundated with calls.

“We got to be realistic about what they’re facing out there. In many cases, the county health departments have pooled all resources, all staff to go out and actually provide staff to support pods as they are now,” Deputy Commissioner of Health Keith Reed said.

Reed says they’re enhancing 211, adding 37 people to the team to help callers.

He says county health departments have rosters of which people have already gotten their first dose.

“They will coordinate with those individuals to make sure they get their appointments,” Reed said.

Reed also says the State Health Department only knows how many doses they’ll have a week at a time, so it’s very difficult to schedule in advance.

“We ask people to – quite frankly – to do the math and look at the vaccine we have in the state and the amount of people we have to vaccinate, and understand we’re not going to be able to provide a vaccine for everybody right now,” he said. “We ask for patience, we ask for grace.”

KFOR asked Reed what the average wait time for 2-1-1 is, and he said he didn’t have the information on hand.