Oklahomans growing frustrated searching for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s been a week since the Oklahoma State Department of Health officially unveiled its online vaccine portal, but problems continue as eligible Oklahomans are left feeling like they’re playing the lottery for vaccines.

“It’s kind of like we’re all stuck a little bit in like a rat race. This is like a rat race for our health and our lives,” said Caitlin Stensrud, a licensed professional counselor.

Oklahomans are becoming increasingly frustrated just one week after the state officially launched the COVID-19 vaccine portal.

“I’ve been doing this every day. I got up at 4 this morning,” said Cindy Camp, who has been using the portal every day the last week. “No one can tell us anything.”

Camp has spent days trying to get appointments for both of her 83-year-old parents. As of Thursday morning, still no luck.

And she’s not the only one.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health says as of Wednesday, 31,112 appointments have been successfully made, but 414,340 Oklahomans have registered through the portal.

(Getty Images)

The state also announced more vaccines should be on the way from the federal government.

When asked if this would be enough to get Oklahoma on track, the deputy commissioner said the following.

“Is that enough to keep up with us and give us what we want? I don’t yet know that,” said Keith Reed, Oklahoma State Department of Health Deputy Commissioner.

Stensrud has even resorted to trying to help her own clients make appointments on the portal, all while still waiting to get the vaccine herself.

“It was supposed to be like this vaccine was our holy grail; this wonderful saving grace of everything and that was just like another let down,” Stensrud said. “My biggest fear is that it’s going to deter people from getting vaccinated because the process is too hard.”

For now, Camp says she’ll keep trying with hopes of giving her parents back some sense of normalcy.

“To get that vaccine would allow them a freedom to really start enjoying life again and make these years left to be wonderful ones instead of living in such fear and anxiety,” Camp said.

The state said on Wednesday we should be getting 48,000 more vaccines within the next week.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage