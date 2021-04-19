Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases climb by 186

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases have climbed by 186 on Monday.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 445,650 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 186 cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,145 deaths as of Monday.

Officials say there are 208 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 right now.

Health leaders say over 1.1 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 820,000 have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.