Oklahoma’s COVID-19 death toll to be updated Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Department of Health officials say the state’s COVID-19 death toll will be adjusted on Monday.

Oklahoma’s COVID death count is expected to jump by over 1,000 deaths.

The state has been using the CDC’s figures, which are based on death certificates. However, that figure can drastically change because state officials then review each death to confirm if it should be counted as a COVID-19 death.

“We anticipate a one-time adjustment in Monday’s reported number of cases and deaths with the addition of the reconciled data into the system. The estimated increase of about 1,366 cases and 1,053 deaths,” Jolianne Stone, State Epidemiologist.

Stone said the annual reconciliation process helps the state provide the most accurate data to the CDC.

Another review will be done next year for 2021 numbers as well.