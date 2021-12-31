Oklahoma’s COVID numbers surging as 2021 comes to a close

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19. The World Health Organization has appointed an independent scientific panel to advise on whether vaccine shots need reformulating because of omicron or any other mutant. (Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/CDC via AP, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma is seeing a rise in COVID-19 numbers along with the rest of the country.

The holidays, gatherings, travel and increased testing are factors contributing to this surge.

The Omicron variant is also a factor in the higher number of cases.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports 3,974 new cases on Friday, with 19,720 active cases.

State health officials urge you to take precautions and savety measures to help stop the spread.

The recommendations are to wear a mask, washing your hands often, and maintaining a safe distance from others. One of the best ways to keep yourself and those around you protected is vaccination according to OSDH.