Oklahoma’s total COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic surpass 400,000 with 2,053 new cases reported by OSDH; 51 additional COVID-related deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There have now been more than 400,000 COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma since the start of the pandemic in March.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,053 new COVID-19 cases Saturday morning, bring the total number of cases since March to 401,780.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

OSDH also reported 51 additional COVID-related deaths. The state has had 3,761 virus related deaths since March.

OSDH officials have not released the latest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma, but officials reported on Friday that there were 1,051 people in hospitals across Oklahoma with a confirmed case of COVID-19 as of Friday.

The state reports that 383,225 Oklahomans have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 110,860 have completed both doses as of Feb. 5.

Here is a link to the most recent Epidemiology Report provided by the state.

There are 26,283 active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, 456 less than there were on Friday, a 1.7 percent percent decrease.

OSDH reports that 371,736 people have recovered from COVID-19 since March.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

(NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Via Unsplash

Continued Coronavirus Coverage