OSDH: 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, 76 deaths in Oklahoma reported since Friday morning

Coronavirus delta variant. (File/Getty)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials are reporting thousands of new COVID-19 cases and dozens of deaths following the holiday weekend.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 570,923 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 10,073 cases since Friday’s numbers were released.

At this point, officials believe there are 22,368 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 9,368 deaths as of Tuesday, which is an increase of 76 from Friday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 1,518 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 33 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.1 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.73 million have completed the series.

