OSDH: 120 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting 120 new COVID-19 cases across the state as immunization opportunities increase across Oklahoma.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 440,142 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 120 cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 7,966 deaths as of Monday.

Officials say there are 231 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 right now.

Health leaders say that almost 1.9 million Oklahomans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.