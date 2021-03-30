OSDH: 121 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say Oklahoma’s COVID-19 case count has climbed by just 121 on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 437,974 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 121 cases.

State health officials say they are now including the CDC’s number of COVID-19 deaths as a provisional count.

COVID-19 death discrepancy: OSDH adds CDC numbers to daily report  

As a result of that inclusion, the deaths jumped to 7,846 on Tuesday.

picture of first Nurse receiving covid-19 vaccine in Oklahoma
Hannah White is the first Oklahoman to receive the vaccine. White is an emergency room Registered Nurse.

Officials say there are 221 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 right now.

Health leaders say that almost 1.7 million Oklahomans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials announced that they were changing the way they provide COVID-19 data to the public. As a result, many of the categories will not be available on a daily basis.

Here is a link to the most recent Epidemiology Report provided by the state.

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.
Coronavirus representation

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)
(NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

