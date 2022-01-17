OSDH: 12,800 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Oklahoma

Linsey Jones, a medical assistant working at a drive-up COVID-19 testing clinic, wears an N95 mask, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Puyallup, Washington, south of Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health leaders say thousands of Oklahomans tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 839,143 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

Officials reported 12,841 new cases on Monday, and 14,913 new cases on Sunday. The health department says Sunday’s case count included 75 cases from lab reports that are greater than two weeks old.

At this point, officials believe there are 110,244 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,775 deaths as of

Friday. No new death information was provided on Monday.

Officials say there were 1,521 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 50 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.65 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.13 million have completed the series.