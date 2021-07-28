OSDH: 1,474 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma

Registered nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say more than 200 patients are currently in intensive care units across the state due to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 477,052 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,474 cases since Tuesday, July 27.

At this point, officials believe there are 9,762 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,713 deaths as of Wednesday.

Officials say there were 639 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 25 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 1.86 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.58 million have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

