OSDH: 2,174 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, 52 more deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are 2,174 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

That brings the total number of coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma since the beginning of the pandemic last year to 403,954.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll has risen by 52, now standing at 3,813.

There are 368 new active cases in the state. The total number of active cases in Oklahoma is currently at 26,651.

1,754 more people in Oklahoma have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 373,490.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 2,975 (20 deaths) (2,618 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1,127 (5 deaths) (1,074 recovered)

Atoka: 1,685 (10 deaths) (1,606 recovered)

Beaver: 395 (4 deaths) (369 recovered)

Beckham: 2,584 (33 deaths) (2,382 recovered)

Blaine: 957 (7 deaths) (834 recovered)

Bryan: 5,511 (51 deaths) (5,024 recovered)

Caddo: 3,682 (51 deaths) (3,377 recovered)

Canadian: 14,951 (75 deaths) (14,116 recovered)

Carter: 5,357 (36 deaths) (4,762 recovered)

Cherokee: 5,200 (38 deaths) (4,743 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,487 (13 deaths) (1,370 recovered)

Cimarron: 123 (1 death) (115 recovered)

Cleveland: 27,186 (236 deaths) (25,052 recovered)

Coal: 662 (10 deaths) (596 recovered)

Comanche: 11,025 (120 deaths) (9,786 recovered)

Cotton: 616 (13 deaths) (544 recovered)

Craig: 1,851 (10 deaths) (1,747 recovered)

Creek: 6,124 (102 deaths) (5,581 recovered)

Custer: 3,872 (62 deaths) (3,632 recovered)

Delaware: 4,199 (58 deaths) (3,895 recovered)

Dewey: 517 (4 deaths) (483 recovered)

Ellis: 340 (1 death) (322 recovered)

Garfield: 7,227 (63 deaths) (6,741 recovered)

Garvin: 3,332 (38 deaths) (3,065 recovered)

Grady: 5,417 (61 deaths) (5,028 recovered)

Grant: 511 (6 deaths) (484 recovered)

Greer: 481 (15 deaths) (438 recovered)

Harmon: 277 (1 death) (241 recovered)

Harper: 392 (3 deaths) (377 recovered)

Haskell: 1,177 (8 deaths) (1,085 recovered)

Hughes: 1,105 (16 deaths) (1,000 recovered)

Jackson: 2,783 (42 deaths) (2,588 recovered)

Jefferson: 655 (7 deaths) (603 recovered)

Johnston: 1,221 (17 deaths) (1,106 recovered)

Kay: 4,923 (64 deaths) (4,539 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,898 (19 deaths) (1,796 recovered)

Kiowa: 748 (13 deaths) (686 recovered)

Latimer: 765 (8 deaths) (708 recovered)

Le Flore: 5,056 (41 deaths) (4,727 recovered)

Lincoln: 2,914 (45 deaths) (2,683 recovered)

Logan: 3,749 (26 deaths) (3,439 recovered)

Love: 1,384 (8 deaths) (1,305 recovered)

Major: 918 (5 deaths) (870 recovered)

Marshall: 1,767 (12 deaths) (1,622 recovered)

Mayes: 3,735 (34 deaths) (3,406 recovered)

McClain: 4,843 (43 deaths) (4,420 recovered)

McCurtain: 3,601 (59 deaths) (3,258 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,820 (32 deaths) (1,673 recovered)

Murray: 1,837 (20 deaths) (1,645 recovered)

Muskogee: 8,792 (86 deaths) (7,919 recovered)

Noble: 1,291 (9 deaths) (1,179 recovered)

Nowata: 1,041 (15 deaths) (944 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,719 (17 deaths) (1,616 recovered)

Oklahoma: 77,274 (619 deaths) (72,156 recovered)

Okmulgee: 3,476 (39 deaths) (3,235 recovered)

Osage: 4,251 (40 deaths) (3,912 recovered)

Other: 21 (9 recovered)

Ottawa: 3,502 (38 deaths) (3,330 recovered)

Pawnee: 1,545 (28 deaths) (1,406 recovered)

Payne: 8,087 (43 deaths) (7,582 recovered)

Pittsburg: 4,238 (32 deaths) (3,948 recovered)

Pontotoc: 4,614 (42 deaths) (4,211 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 7,419 (59 deaths) (6,915 recovered)

Pushmataha: 939 (13 deaths) (854 recovered)

Roger Mills: 380 (6 deaths) (347 recovered)

Rogers: 9,539 (107 deaths) (8,784 recovered)

Seminole: 2,657 (29 deaths) (2,386 recovered)

Sequoyah: 3,675 (28 deaths) (3,393 recovered)

Stephens: 4,438 (55 deaths) (4,115 recovered)

Texas: 3,362 (22 deaths) (3,240 recovered)

Tillman: 720 (14 deaths) (664 recovered)

Tulsa: 67,052 (625 deaths) (62,192 recovered)

Wagoner: 7,313 (73 deaths) (6,615 recovered)

Washington: 4,423 (78 deaths) (3,986 recovered)

Washita: 1,024 (7 deaths) (958 recovered)

Woods: 1,166 (8 deaths) (1,116 recovered)

Woodward: 3,034 (15 deaths) (2,917 recovered)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

