OSDH: 273 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials are reporting 273 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 456,686 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 273 cases since Wednesday, June 23.

At this point, officials believe there are 1,572 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,587 deaths as of Thursday.

Officials say there were 129 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Health leaders say over 1.74 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.47 million have completed the series.

