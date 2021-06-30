OSDH: 276 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As concern grows about the prevalence of the delta variant, health officials say Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases are on the rise.
On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 457,851 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.
That’s an increase of 276 cases since Tuesday, June 29.
At this point, officials believe there are 1,731 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,601 deaths as of Wednesday.
Officials say there were 124 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.
Health leaders say over 1.77 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.51 million have completed the series.
