OSDH: 283 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials are reporting 283 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 446,246 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 283 cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,197 deaths as of Thursday.

Officials say there are 211 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 right now.

Health leaders say over 1.19 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 914,000 have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.