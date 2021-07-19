OSDH: 29 pediatric patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say 29 pediatric patients had to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 466,733 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 2,126 cases since Friday, July 16.

At this point, officials believe there are 5,617 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,671 deaths as of Monday.

Officials say there were 381 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 29 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 1.80 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.55 million have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.

