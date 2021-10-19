OSDH: 422 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting 422 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 635,865 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 422 cases since Monday, Oct. 18.

At this point, officials believe there are 7,738 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 10,825 deaths as of Monday. That number is one less than what was previously reported. KFOR is reaching out to determine why the number dropped.

Officials say there were 674 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 21 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.27 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.92 million have completed the series.