OSDH: 4,332 new cases of COVID, 22 more deaths in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported 4,332 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma in the last 24 hours.

That brings the total number of reported cases in the state to 237,668 since the pandemic began in March.

22 additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the state’s COVID death toll to 2,064.

The number of active cases has risen by 1,952. There are currently 35,092 active cases in Oklahoma.

2,358 more people in Oklahoma have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 200,512.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health