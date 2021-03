OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Sunday that there are 492 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

The total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began a year ago is 432,483.

There are currently 11,930 active cases in the state, up 140 from Saturday.

352 more people in Oklahoma have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 415,852.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health