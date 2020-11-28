OSDH: 6,257 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, 13 more deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are 6,257 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, as well as 13 additional deaths related to the virus, according to the latest report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

It should be noted that the latest numbers account for a two-day span of data due to the holiday.

OSDH said the following in an update released Wednesday:

“Out of respect for our OSDH personnel who have worked tirelessly since March in response to the COVID pandemic, we will not be reporting data on Thanksgiving day. This will allow these employees to enjoy the Holiday with their family. There will be no updating of dashboard data, nor an Executive Order report on Thursday November 26th. Dashboard data will be updated at approximately 11:00 AM on Friday November 27th. The Alert System map will be published on November 27th, as well. The Executive Order report will resume weekday reporting on Monday November 30th. It is important to note that Friday’s updated data will include cases that would have otherwise been reported on Thursday. Saturday’s dashboard update will include case information that reflect a combined reporting from Friday and Saturday. Subsequent reporting will return to normal cadence.”

In total, there have been 193,824 cases of coronavirus in Oklahoma since the pandemic began in March. There are currently 32,213 active cases in the state.

The total virus death toll in Oklahoma now stands at 1,717.

Recoveries from the virus in Oklahoma have increased by 6,925. The total number of recoveries is now 159,894.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health