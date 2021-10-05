OSDH: 682 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say new COVID-19 cases have dropped below 1,000 on Tuesday in Oklahoma.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 619,738 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 682 cases since Monday, Oct. 4.

At this point, officials believe there are 10,475 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 10,479 deaths as of Tuesday. That’s an increase of 7 deaths since Monday’s numbers were released.

Officials say there were 885 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 32 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.2 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.87 million have completed the series.