Clarification: In the original report we reported the rolling average as the total number of cases since Tuesday. The actual number of new cases has been added to the story.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State health leaders have reported 1,113 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,024,471 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,113 cases since Thursday.

The 7-day new case average is 712.

At this point, officials believe there are 3,139 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 14,835 deaths as of Friday. That’s an increase of 49 deaths since Thursday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 491 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 40 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.75 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.20 million have completed the series.