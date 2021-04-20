OSDH: 75 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials are reporting 75 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 445,725 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 75 cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,144 deaths as of Tuesday.

Officials say there are 197 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 right now.

Health leaders say over 1.1 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 820,000 have completed the series.

