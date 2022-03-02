OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State health leaders have reported 920 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,022,769 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 920 cases since Tuesday.

At this point, officials believe there are 3,896 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 14,730 deaths as of Wednesday. That’s an increase of 56 deaths since Tuesday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 529 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 44 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.75 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.20 million have completed the series.