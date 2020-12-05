OSDH allocates millions in CARES Act funds to IMMY Labs to maintain free COVID-19 testing

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health allocated $5.8 million in CARES Act funds to IMMY Labs to ensure free COVID-19 testing continues through the holidays.

“As we enter the holiday season, we have been running an unprecedented number of COVID-19 tests for Oklahomans,” said State Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye. “We encouraged Oklahomans to get tested ahead of Thanksgiving, and we are confident that testing helped slow the spread and saved lives. We believe testing through the holiday season will be critical to keeping Oklahomans safe and healthy.”

The state has used federal CARES Act funding to provide free COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic, according to an OSDH news release.

The funding allows the state to maintain testing as a critical component of its COVID-19 mitigation strategy, the news release states.

COVID-19 laboratories across Oklahoma have conducted more than 515,000 specimen tests since November 1. IMMY Labs, a top laboratory in the state, has conducted more than 56,000 specimen tests from over 30 Oklahoma labs.

“We are so thankful the state has put a priority on testing all Oklahomans who think they may need a test and will continue to do so through the end of the year,” said IMMY CEO Sean Bauman. “Testing is a critical piece to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and we have been proud to partner with the state of Oklahoma since the beginning of the pandemic to ramp testing capacity and help fight this virus.”

OSDH officials plan to pursue other funding sources to ensure testing continues into 2021, the news release states.

“We are confident we will be able to continue testing at the levels needed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Oklahoma,” Frye said. “We urge Oklahomans to continue to get tested, especially if you plan to travel or gather with anyone outside of your household during the holiday season. We also ask that you continue to follow the three W’s — wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance — to further slow the spread of COVID-19.”

COVID-19 is surging in Oklahoma.

OSDH reported 4,370 new cases, a 2.1 percent increase, on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began in March to 213,245.

The Department of Health reported 4,827 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a 2.4 percent increase.

Officials said that the massive increase reported on Friday was the result of a backlog within the PHIDDO reporting system. Those officials say case levels should have been around 3,000 per day for Dec. 2 through Dec. 4.

But the numbers of new COVID-19 cases reported each day over the past month are drastically higher than the numbers of new cases reported throughout October.

The highest number of new COVID-19 cases reported in October was 1,829, which was reported on Oct. 24.

New COVID-19 case numbers saw a massive increase in November, including 4,507 new cases reported on Nov. 7. Since that day, new cases have fluctuated between the low two thousands to the high three thousands.

OSDH reported 6,257 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 28, which accounts for a two day span of new cases.

