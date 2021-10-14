OSDH: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma surpasses 630K since March 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 630,693 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,181 cases since Wednesday, Oct. 13.

At this point, officials believe there are 9,244 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 10,826 deaths as of Thursday. That’s an increase of 31 deaths since Wednesday’s numbers were released.

Officials say there were 775 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 23 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.27 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.92 million have completed the series.