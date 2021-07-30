OSDH: COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths rise in Oklahoma

Hidalgo County, Texas, is reporting an uptick over over 670 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP File Photo)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say there 215 Oklahomans in the ICU due to complications from COVID-19.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 480,635 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,777 cases since Thursday, July 29.

At this point, officials believe there are 11,532 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,731 deaths as of Friday.

Officials say there were 720 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 25 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 1.86 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.58 million have completed the series.

