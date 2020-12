OSDH: Latest two-day total shows 2,631 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, 13 more deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are 2,631 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma and 13 additional deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Sunday’s report from OSDH accounts for totals for both December 26th and 27th, while Saturday’s numbers were from Christmas Day.

In total, there have been 279,139 cases of coronavirus reported in Oklahoma since the pandemic began in March.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 2,370.

There are currently 33,751 active cases.

1,937 more people have recovered. In total, 243,018 people in Oklahoma have recovered from COVID-19.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 1,761 (13 deaths) (1,419 recovered)

Alfalfa: 899 (4 deaths) (804 recovered)

Atoka: 1,255 (3 deaths) (1,080 recovered)

Beaver: 295 (2 deaths) (276 recovered)

Beckham: 1,858 (21 deaths) (1,649 recovered)

Blaine: 633 (3 deaths) (547 recovered)

Bryan: 3,779 (32 deaths) (3,240 recovered)

Caddo: 2,696 (39 deaths) (2,367 recovered)

Canadian: 10,225 (49 deaths) (9,194 recovered)

Carter: 2,579 (17 deaths) (2,180 recovered)

Cherokee: 3,485 (17 deaths) (2,876 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,032 (6 deaths) (857 recovered)

Cimarron: 101 (1 death) (96 recovered)

Cleveland: 18,364 (150 deaths) (14,762 recovered)

Coal: 457 (4 deaths) (377 recovered)

Comanche: 6,694 (55 deaths) (5,953 recovered)

Cotton: 409 (10 deaths) (342 recovered)

Craig: 1,401 (5 deaths) (1,219 recovered)

Creek: 3,934 (63 deaths) (3,400 recovered)

Custer: 2,875 (31 deaths) (2,522 recovered)

Delaware: 2,775 (44 deaths) (2,368 recovered)

Dewey: 401 (3 deaths) (351 recovered)

Ellis: 300 (1 death) (277 recovered)

Garfield: 5,278 (42 deaths) (4,717 recovered)

Garvin: 2,215 (18 deaths) (1,868 recovered)

Grady: 3,717 (36 deaths) (3,336 recovered)

Grant: 369 (5 deaths) (317 recovered)

Greer: 366 (9 deaths) (328 recovered)

Harmon: 199 (176 recovered)

Harper: 338 (3 deaths) (319 recovered)

Haskell: 822 (7 deaths) (701 recovered)

Hughes: 785 (8 deaths) (666 recovered)

Jackson: 2,307 (36 deaths) (2,108 recovered)

Jefferson: 411 (3 deaths) (329 recovered)

Johnston: 803 (9 deaths) (659 recovered)

Kay: 3,125 (30 deaths) (2,555 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,322 (10 deaths) (1,157 recovered)

Kiowa: 521 (11 deaths) (464 recovered)

Latimer: 492 (5 deaths) (378 recovered)

Le Flore: 3,393 (30 deaths) (2,987 recovered)

Lincoln: 2,024 (32 deaths) (1,745 recovered)

Logan: 2,448 (7 deaths) (2,064 recovered)

Love: 860 (5 deaths) (761 recovered)

Major: 702 (4 deaths) (633 recovered)

Marshall: 1,083 (6 deaths) (964 recovered)

Mayes: 2,407 (23 deaths) (2,009 recovered)

McClain: 3,434 (24 deaths) (2,964 recovered)

McCurtain: 2,822 (50 deaths) (2,431 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,254 (15 deaths) (1,016 recovered)

Murray: 1,076 (8 deaths) (886 recovered)

Muskogee: 6,287 (48 deaths) (5,388 recovered)

Noble: 936 (5 deaths) (786 recovered)

Nowata: 648 (8 deaths) (531 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,364 (15 deaths) (1,186 recovered)

Oklahoma: 56,086 (423 deaths) (49,530 recovered)

Okmulgee: 2,480 (26 deaths) (2,097 recovered)

Osage: 2,860 (25 deaths) (2,495 recovered)

Other: 153 (53 recovered)

Ottawa: 2,607 (28 deaths) (2,221 recovered)

Pawnee: 977 (10 deaths) (801 recovered)

Payne: 5,610 (27 deaths) (5,080 recovered)

Pittsburg: 2,829 (23 deaths) (2,355 recovered)

Pontotoc: 2,945 (22 deaths) (2,485 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 5,298 (32 deaths) (4,559 recovered)

Pushmataha: 587 (6 deaths) (478 recovered)

Roger Mills: 248 (6 deaths) (224 recovered)

Rogers: 6,259 (83 deaths) (5,307 recovered)

Seminole: 1,752 (18 deaths) (1,453 recovered)

Sequoyah: 2,359 (16 deaths) (2,055 recovered)

Stephens: 2,833 (23 deaths) (2,329 recovered)

Texas: 2,916 (16 deaths) (2,741 recovered)

Tillman: 530 (8 deaths) (465 recovered)

Tulsa: 46,367 (375 deaths) (40,966 recovered)

Wagoner: 4,368 (44 deaths) (3,579 recovered)

Washington: 3,032 (57 deaths) (2,634 recovered)

Washita: 731 (3 deaths) (601 recovered)

Woods: 909 (4 deaths) (709 recovered)

Woodward: 2,387 (10 deaths) (2,216 recovered)

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

