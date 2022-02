OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma Department of Health reports more than 2,100 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.

Here is a three-day case breakdown:

Saturday- 878

Sunday- 1,004

Monday- 224

__________________

Total 2,106

The provisional death count provided by the CDC/NCHS stands at 14,612 which is a 71 more than reported on Friday.

867 is today’s 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.