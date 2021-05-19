OSDH: Number of active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma continues to decline

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say the number of active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma continues to decline as more Oklahomans become vaccinated against the virus.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 451,473 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 124 cases.

At this point, officials believe there are 1,158 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,386 deaths as of Wednesday.

Officials say there are 120 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 right now.

Health leaders say over 1.59 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.28 million have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website