OSDH: Oklahoma has over 2,000 active cases of COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say they believe there are more than 2,000 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma right now.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 459,524 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 319 cases since Friday, July 2.

At this point, officials believe there are 2,201 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,616 deaths as of Friday since those numbers haven’t been updated from the holiday weekend.

Officials say there were 146 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Health leaders say over 1.77 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.51 million have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.