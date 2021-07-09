OSDH: Oklahoma reports 551 new COVID-19 cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations related to the virus in Oklahoma has jumped.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 460,682 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 551 cases since Thursday, July 8.

At this point, officials believe there are 2,680 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,640 deaths as of Friday.

Officials say there were 208 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Health leaders say over 1.78 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.53 million have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.