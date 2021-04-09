OSDH: Oklahoma’s coronavirus cases climb by 400

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say Oklahoma’s coronavirus cases have climbed by more than 400 on Friday.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 442,805 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 416 cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,033 deaths as of Friday.

Officials say there are 213 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 right now.

Health leaders say over 1 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 700,000 have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.