OSDH: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 case count climbs due to unreported cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting 1,764 new COVID-19 cases across the state, but say the dramatic jump is not what it seems.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 441,906 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,764 cases.

On Tuesday, State Epidemiologist Dr. Jared Taylor held a news conference to warn the public about a dramatic increase in the positive number of COVID-19 cases.

Taylor said the jump was due to a lab error that occurred over a six-week span.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 7,994 deaths as of Monday.

Officials say there are 213 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 right now.

Health leaders say over 1 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 700,000 have completed the series.

