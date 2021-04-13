OSDH: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases climb by 109

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases rose by 109 on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 443,882 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 109 cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,068 deaths as of Tuesday.

Officials say there are 220 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 right now.

Health leaders say over 1 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 700,000 have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.