OSDH: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases climb by 262

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State health leaders say COVID-19 cases rose by 262 in Oklahoma.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 447,278 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 262 cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,229 deaths as of Monday.

Officials say there are 206 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 right now.

Health leaders say over 1.19 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 914,000 have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.