OSDH: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases climb by 456

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say the number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma has jumped.
On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 460,131 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.
That’s an increase of 456 cases since Wednesday, July 7.
At this point, officials believe there are 2,336 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,637 deaths as of Thursday.
Officials say there were 175 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.
Health leaders say over 1.78 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.53 million have completed the series.
To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.