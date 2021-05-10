OSDH: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases grow by 157

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say Oklahoma has surpassed 450,000 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 450,315 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 157 cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,336 deaths as of Monday.

Officials say there are 177 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 right now.

Health leaders say over 1.21 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 985,000 have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.